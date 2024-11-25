S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $131,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global stock opened at $514.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.51. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

