SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 56210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

