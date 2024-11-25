Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,991 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $10.50 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.