SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,491,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $110,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,860,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $77.02.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This represents a 45.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. This trade represents a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.