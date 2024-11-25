Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 25th (ABL, AFRM, APP, AYA, AZEK, BA, BBIO, BEKE, BHVN, BJ)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 25th:

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $252.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$22.25.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $58.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $190.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $49.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $45.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $87.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$147.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target increased by Stephens from $61.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $32.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $288.00 to $334.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$108.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $265.00 to $358.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $325.00 to $375.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $315.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $385.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $400.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$12.50.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $64.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $73.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$62.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $59.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $401.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$160.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $475.00 to $515.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $121.00 to $135.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $138.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $169.00 to $167.00. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $119.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $376.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $85.00 to $93.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $231.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $71.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $26.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $61.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $79.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $12.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) had its price target lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $5.15 to $3.20. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $349.00 to $354.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $135.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $290.00 to $600.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $510.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $515.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $450.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $392.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $44.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $62.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $1,075.00 to $1,150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $14.50 to $15.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $9.00 to $7.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $57.00 to $75.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $235.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $13.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $3.75 to $4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $7.70 to $10.30. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $120.00 to $175.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $118.00 to $160.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $3.50 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.90 to $4.40. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $40.00 to $47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $7.70. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $320.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $197.00 to $226.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $15.75 to $14.75. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $11.50 to $11.80. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $215.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $38.00 to $35.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $13.90 to $16.50. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

