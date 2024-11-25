StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
