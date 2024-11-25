StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after acquiring an additional 395,318 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,385,000 after purchasing an additional 375,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,460,000 after buying an additional 2,914,442 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,403,000 after buying an additional 113,864 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.02 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.60 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3166 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

