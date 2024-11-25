StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

