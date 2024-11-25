StoneX Group Inc. Has $884,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 63,463 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,640,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,299,000 after purchasing an additional 140,643 shares in the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $6,081,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.26 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

