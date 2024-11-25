StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPLC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

TPLC opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

