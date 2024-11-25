Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 62.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,210,000 after buying an additional 88,603 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $19,694,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.43.

NYSE:MSI opened at $500.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.09 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

