Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 327.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 145,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of GXC stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.99.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

