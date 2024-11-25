Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 323,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 196,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $197.71 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.30 and a fifty-two week high of $197.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.