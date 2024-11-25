Swedbank AB Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Swedbank AB raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 221,112 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.30% of Lululemon Athletica worth $99,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $25,356,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 97,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,207,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 4.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

