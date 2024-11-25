Swedbank AB Buys 62,060 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Swedbank AB increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $54,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

