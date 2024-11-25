Swedbank AB Increases Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $59,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $114,501.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,757.60. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $335,286.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,637,710.01. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,125 shares of company stock worth $10,367,734 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on S. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

