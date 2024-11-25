Swedbank AB Purchases 15,470 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $88,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 315,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 87,150 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $108.21 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.71.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,199 shares of company stock worth $1,080,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.