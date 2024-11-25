Swedbank AB Sells 121,989 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Swedbank AB cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,989 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $67,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $64.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.