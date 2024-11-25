Swedbank AB Sells 23,499 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,499 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $51,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 96.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 191.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $853,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,227.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,179.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,102.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

