Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $22,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 13.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 39.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,304,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.36.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $565.07 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.52 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.63.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

