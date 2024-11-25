Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Target by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $2,127,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 217,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $125.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

