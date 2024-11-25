Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Position Raised by Linonia Partnership LP

Linonia Partnership LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,745 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises approximately 13.6% of Linonia Partnership LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Linonia Partnership LP owned approximately 2.36% of Tempur Sealy International worth $223,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 26,994 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 857,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after buying an additional 294,222 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.99. The stock had a trading volume of 44,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $57.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.