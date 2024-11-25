Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,769.14 and last traded at $1,754.95, with a volume of 76452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,730.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,120.26 and a 200 day moving average of $881.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,784.72. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 114 shares of company stock valued at $120,929 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.