The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,187 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.37.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $149.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

