The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,624. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

