The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $235.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group traded as high as $214.20 and last traded at $213.81, with a volume of 85388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.07.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.98, for a total value of $255,827.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,007 shares in the company, valued at $110,200,741.86. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,027 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

