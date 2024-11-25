The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Director Sells C$44,578.13 in Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Director Tamir Poleg sold 5,939 shares of Real Brokerage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$44,578.13.

Tamir Poleg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Tamir Poleg sold 581 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.83, for a total transaction of C$4,546.62.

On Monday, October 28th, Tamir Poleg sold 72,725 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total transaction of C$543,215.24.

On Friday, October 25th, Tamir Poleg sold 100 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$731.14.

On Thursday, September 26th, Tamir Poleg sold 200 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$1,536.30.

On Thursday, September 19th, Tamir Poleg sold 20,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total transaction of C$154,224.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Tamir Poleg sold 5,327 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$47,104.00.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

TSE REAX traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.42. 4,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,178. The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.42.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

