The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,460,411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 83,735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $406,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,029 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,747,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 39,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.90. 731,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.47.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

