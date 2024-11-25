Tony J. Ciampitti Sells 16,210 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total transaction of $3,193,532.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,024.90. The trade was a 24.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.3 %

AME stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.74. 680,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,745. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.03 and a 52 week high of $198.05.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.