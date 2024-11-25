Truvestments Capital LLC Has $866,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of STRL opened at $199.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $201.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at $35,677,950.89. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

