Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,957 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 13,483 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,005,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $72.26 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $152.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

