Unison Asset Management LLC Sells 13 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Unison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 4.6% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,227.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,179.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,102.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $914.50 and a 52 week high of $1,255.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

