Unison Asset Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $158.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $159.58.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

