VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,901,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter.

SMH opened at $244.62 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $156.56 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

