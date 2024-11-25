VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $244.62 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.62.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

