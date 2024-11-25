Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.20. 17,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.66. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $162.98 and a 12 month high of $204.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.