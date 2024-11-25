Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 84,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 55,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 513,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042,733. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

