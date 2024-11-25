Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,329 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $48,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.62 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $105.37 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

