Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $279.10 and last traded at $278.86, with a volume of 1117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.74.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.59 and its 200-day moving average is $248.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

