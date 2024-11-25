Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $96.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.