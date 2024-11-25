Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after buying an additional 627,993 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,747,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 112,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.17 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

