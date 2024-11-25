Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $298.25 and last traded at $298.25, with a volume of 8649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $446.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

