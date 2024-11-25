Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $224.45 and a one year high of $298.12. The firm has a market cap of $444.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.