VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 254.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

