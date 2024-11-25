Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 19007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSCO. Barclays raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,856,000 after buying an additional 1,636,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after buying an additional 1,368,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after buying an additional 258,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 76,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

