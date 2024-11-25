Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.31 and last traded at $71.17, with a volume of 144589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.80%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Victory Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.