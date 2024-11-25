Vision Capital Corp Has $31.06 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Vision Capital Corp increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,802,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245,211 shares during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust accounts for 5.0% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned about 1.68% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $31,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,139.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 35.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

ESRT stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

