Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DMC Global (BOOM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DMC Global (NASDAQ: BOOM):
- 11/22/2024 – DMC Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/20/2024 – DMC Global was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.
- 11/14/2024 – DMC Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/6/2024 – DMC Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/11/2024 – DMC Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
BOOM traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $158.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $19.73.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.
