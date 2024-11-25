Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DMC Global (BOOM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DMC Global (NASDAQ: BOOM):

11/22/2024 – DMC Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/20/2024 – DMC Global was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

11/14/2024 – DMC Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2024 – DMC Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2024 – DMC Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DMC Global Price Performance

BOOM traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $158.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.66. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 634,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DMC Global by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 169,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 1,245.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

