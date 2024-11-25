Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Under Armour (UAA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA):
- 11/22/2024 – Under Armour had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 11/11/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Under Armour had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/4/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Under Armour Stock Performance
UAA stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73.
Insider Activity at Under Armour
In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
