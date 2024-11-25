Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Under Armour (UAA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA):

11/22/2024 – Under Armour had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/11/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Under Armour had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,032.88. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. CWM LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Under Armour by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

