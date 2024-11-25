Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys Shares of 1,878,487 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,878,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,273,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.44% of TechnipFMC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.5% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,015,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,733,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,384,000 after acquiring an additional 204,435 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $185,643,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,399,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,177,000 after buying an additional 219,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $30.91.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FTI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

